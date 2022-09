NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Devin Bryden, the suspect in the killing of Jana Abromowitz in Northampton, is being held without bail.

Bryden is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old roommate to death in July. Investigators believe he meant to steal her car, out of fears of becoming homeless. Bryden was about to age out of the housing assistance program he and Abromowitz were a part of.