Northampton subpoenaed by U.S. Attorney’s Office for documents on marijuana businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to provide all records of adult-use marijuana businesses in the town.

The subpoena, issued on November 1 by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady, commands the city to appear in district court on Thursday, November 14 to provide “all written, electronic, or other records held by the city or town (hereinafter the “municipality”) relating any business, individual or entity of any kind, that has applied for a marijuana retailer (adult-use or medical) license within the municipality…”

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz issued the statement below to 22News:

As reported by the press, the City of Northampton received a subpoena from the United States Attorney’s Office on November 1, 2019 seeking production of documents and electronic data relating to the city’s dealings with cannabis businesses who have sought to, or are now actually operating in our community. Numerous other cities and towns in Massachusetts, including in Hampshire County, have received similar subpoenas. We will fully cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office and produce all documents and data responsive to the subpoena, many of which are already publicly available on the city’s website. Our legal counsel has already discussed this matter with the United States Attorney’s Office and we know of no wrongful conduct, or even an allegation of such conduct, by any current or former City of Northampton official or employee or by any business in connection with the cannabis industry in Northampton. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz

The documents requested by the U.S. Attorney’s Office include but are not limited to the following:

Any community agreements entered into with the applicant, and agreements currently being negotiated or exchanged between the municipality and the applicant, including, as to both, every iteration and draft version of the agreement as it was (or is being) negotiated

All communications, whether written, electronic, or recorded (such as voicemail), between the municipality (and its officers, employees, members, or sub-parts) and the applicant (including its officers, owners, employees, or agents)

All communications, whether written, electronic, or recorded (such as voicemail), between officers, employees, members, or sub-parts of the municipality concerning the agreements or draft agreements

Any record, written or electronic, that reflect community support (or non-opposition) to the application

Any record, written or electronic, that reflect community non-support (or opposition) to the application

All records, written or electronic, identifying any current or former officer or employee of the municipality who has applied for a marijuana retailer license

All records, written or electronic, identifying any current or former officer or employee of the municipality whom the municipality is aware has been retained by, employed by, or has received compensation from, any applicant (including its officers, owners, or employees)

Any records, written, electronic or recorded, that reflect public meetings, public deliberations, and/or public approval or disapproval of any agreement

This is developing news. 22News will continue to follow this and bring you updates as more details become available.