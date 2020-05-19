Breaking News
Northampton to close temporary emergency shelter at Northampton High School
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Northampton has announced that the the emergency shelter at Northampton High School will be closing on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The shelter had opened in early April in response to the COVID-19 health crisis as an effort to protect at-risk persons and to reduce the impact on health care services.

The city and its partners have created a plan to transition shelter locations, which
includes working closely with ServiceNet to survey shelter residents about their ongoing service
needs, outgoing and ongoing COVID-19 testing for at-risk individuals, continued food
distribution, transportation assistance, installation of handwashing stations and portable toilets
downtown while public and private resources remain closed, among others.

As a result of the pandemic, the city’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Team and multiple community organizations are exploring different strategies to create a permanent Resiliency Hub. This would provide shelter during emergencies for city residents and also offer daily services for those who are in need full time.

