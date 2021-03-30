Northampton to meet with policing commission for review, recommendations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton will hear from a policing commission Tuesday night, which has made recommendations on the way police respond to emergency calls.

Over the past year, there have been some concerns about the way policing is handled in Northampton.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Northampton Policing Review Commission is presenting some recommendations to the City Council and mayor.

The committee was formed last summer to study policing in Northampton, the same time George Floyd was killed. Topics that plan to be discussed include department size, civilian oversight and the budget.

Mayor David Narkewicz said, “Tonight is a presentation of the report and allowing the council and myself if we have questions to ask them and then from there the council and mayor have to take that report and digest the recommendations and think about which ones are actionable and which ones make sense.”

In the 58-page report, the 15-member commission, which is composed of community residents, mentioned the idea of developing unarmed, peer-led services within the city’s infrastructure.

The meeting will take place on Zoom.