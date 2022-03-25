GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan was honored with the 2022 Friends of Children Changemaker Award Friday night.

Friends of Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults involved in foster care and juvenile justice involvement.

Sullivan is being presented with the award to celebrate his accomplishments, advocacy, and the impact he has left on those children’s lives.

“I think the most important thing is that everybody can have a role to help children and you don’t have to have children but to make sure we make children a priority,” DA Sullivan said.

For 31 years, Friends of Children has created change for children in the welfare and juvenile justice systems.

Sullivan has been an advocate for vulnerable children and young adults in the Pioneer Valley since 2003.