Notice of Execution signed for man responsible for killing PA State Trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a Monday release sent out by the Department of Corrections, Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting June 22, 2020, for the execution of Eric Frein.
In 2014 Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police, Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.
The release continued by stating:
The law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.
The General Assembly has yet to address the inadequacies in the death penalty system as detailed in the Joint State Government Commission report issued in 2018.
Governor Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case.
Any remaining appeals or stays an individual pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to the individual’s attorneys.