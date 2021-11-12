November Winter temperatures over the years in western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year western Massachusetts residents had more sunny weather for Veterans Day then they’ve had in previous years.

A few years ago some communities already had some snow by now. On average we see about 2 1/2 inches of snow in the area during the month of November.

Back in both 1986 and in 1987 we had snow on November 11th, but since then there have been some years we’ve gotten snow quite a bit earlier.

“I remember just several years ago when it was Halloween and we always have a bunch of people over our house and that Halloween they canceled Halloween because of the snowstorm a bad snow storm so yeah I do remember that, ” said Monson resident Martha Rickson.

22News spoke with Janine Dunlea of Chicopee who recollects the great winter snowstorm in late October, “Nine, ten years ago when we had the snowstorm in October and I had a group of folks living with me for about a week so that’s definitely something that’s very memorable.”

Just last year some light snow fell across parts of western Massachusetts on October 30th.

