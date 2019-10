WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport that occurred on October 3.

According to NTSB Newsroom, the report only contains preliminary factual information. The cause will be determined at the end of the investigation.

National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report:

NTSB Accident Preliminary Report by WWLP-22News on Scribd

Related: