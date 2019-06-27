Nuevo Esperanza hosting cannabis job fair in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A community development organization is holding a cannabis job fair on Thursday at El Mercado on 401 Main Street in Holyoke.

Nuevo Esperanza is hosting the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Two local cannabis retails stores, Boston Bud Factory, Inc. and The Verb is Herb, LLC., are participating in the job fair.

Boston Bud is planning on being based in Holyoke. The retail store is currently under construction. It’s anticipated to open by the end of August.

The Verb is Herb is planning on opening their retail cannabis store on 74 Cottage Street in Easthampton. They are hiring both full-time and part-time sales associates. They hope to open in September or October of 2019.