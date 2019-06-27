1  of  2
Breaking News
Fourth suspect in Chicopee murder arrested in NYC Police actively searching for suspect in Longmeadow
Watch Live
InFocus: 2019 Springfield Health Equity Report

Nuevo Esperanza hosting cannabis job fair in Holyoke

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
marijuana mgn_1559403294173.jpg.jpg

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A community development organization is holding a cannabis job fair on Thursday at El Mercado on 401 Main Street in Holyoke.

Nuevo Esperanza is hosting the fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Two local cannabis retails stores, Boston Bud Factory, Inc. and The Verb is Herb, LLC., are participating in the job fair.

Boston Bud is planning on being based in Holyoke. The retail store is currently under construction. It’s anticipated to open by the end of August.

The Verb is Herb is planning on opening their retail cannabis store on 74 Cottage Street in Easthampton. They are hiring both full-time and part-time sales associates. They hope to open in September or October of 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Now
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks