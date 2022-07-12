SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long time Western New England University wrestling assistant coach was named as an honoree by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) for the Class of 2022.

Dwayne Dawson completed his 32nd season as an assistant coach for the Golden Bears after the 2021-2022 season.

As a coach at Western New England University (WNE), Dawson has coached 11 NCAA All-Americans, including WNE’s first National Champion (John Boyle). Over 100 Western New England University student-athletes have also received regional and All-New England recognition under Dawson. His experience as a coach also extends to West Springfield High School, where he coached for three years before joining WNE.

Over the course of his career, Dawson has officiated many high school and collegiate wrestling championships and has worked numerous Massachusetts State Championships in addition to officiating some of the most prestigious prep and public high school titles.

Courtesy of Western New England University.

Inducted into the Springfield, Massachusetts Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, Dawson was recognized in 2009 as the MIWA Hall of Fame Official of the Year. His most recent induction into the Hall of Fame of the New England Wrestling Association took place in 2020.

As a member of the class of 2022 Hall of Fame induction, Dawson is one of six recipients. In 2022, Dawson will compete alongside Josh Chelf (University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse), Florian Ghinea (Montclair State University), Marcus Levesseur (Augsburg University), and Nik Lewandowski (Division III Wrestling Contributor) in wrestling. On July 30, 2022, at the Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Florida, the NWCA National Convention will include the induction of the Division III Hall of Fame Class of 2022.