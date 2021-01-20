NY man pleads guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — “Mr. Aubain how to do you plead to that first account manslaughter in the second degree, guilty or not guilty?” Judge Robert Bauer, Oneida County Court. “Guilty, your honor.” – Naythen Aubain

After months of waiting for psychiatric reports from both the defense and prosecution, Naythen Aubain has decided to plead guilty for killing his grandmother and her landlord on January 5th of 2019. Court began this morning with the prosecution describing the plea deal, which includes 2 counts of reckless manslaughter in the second degree.

“With the maximum term allowed but with respect to each of those pleas, as a second felony offender, which would amount to 7 1/2 to 15 years. . . and the people would require that both of those sentences be served consecutively.” – Joshua Bauer, ESP., Oneida County Assistant District Attorney

All adding up to a total of 15 to 30 years behind bars. Both evaluations concluded that Aubain was in a state of psychosis when he killed and dismembered both 90-year-old Katherine Aubain and 87-year old Jane Wentka. The defense’s report believes Aubain’s mental state was organic while the prosecution says it was caused by drugs.

Moreover, Dr. Hershberger points out that because of this defendants history of drug use and for A hospitalization of the defendant for drug induced illusions in 2018, the defendant knew full well or certainly should’ve known full well that if he persisted in using drugs, a violent psychosis was a likely result.” – Joshua Bauer, ESP., Oneida County Assistant District Attorney

Aubain will appear back in court for sentencing on March 25th.