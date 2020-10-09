NY police update on arrest of ‘Tiger King’ associate

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities are releasing more information on the arrest of Timothy L. Stark, 55, the “Tiger King” figure and fugitive from justice out of Indiana.

State police say that close to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call that Stark could be at the Station House Bed and Breakfast on Main Street in Granville. The caller said they’d seen Stark, spoken with him about his animals, and only later discovered that he was wanted in Indiana.

Indiana authorities told the caller to contact local police. Officers arrived at the bed and breakfast with an internet image of Stark. The owner said that a unit was rented out to a man who seemed to match the image.

Officers knocked on the door until making contact with and confirming the identity of Stark, who hails from Charlestown, Indiana. When they searched his name in their database, no warrants appeared, so officers cleared the scene. However, back at headquarters, local authorities contacted Indiana about the warrant.

Indiana authorities said it was entered into the National Crime Information Center database incorrectly, without Stark’s middle initial. They also warned that Stark was last-known to have a live hand grenade.

Authorities say they observed Stark leave the rental unit, go to his rental vehicle, and return, and began to evacuate the building. During the evacuation, police say they saw a local woman leave the unit. After they ordered Stark from his unit, he came out with his hands in the air.

Police say Stark was compliant during the arrest and handcuffed without incident. He had a plastic hand grenade attached to a bag he carried.

He was turned over to the Washington County Jail pending extradition back to Indiana.