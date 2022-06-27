CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One person in Chemung County has tested positive for monkeypox, though there is currently no risk to the public, according to the health department.

The Chemung County Health Department said on June 27 that one county resident tested positive and was isolating at home. The person has a history of travel, but “there is no risk to the general public at this time,” the announcement from the CCHD said. The New York State Health Department, CCHD, the CDC and the person’s doctors are working “to ensure they receive proper care”, the announcement said.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss reminded residents of the ways monkeypox can spread, according to the CDC.

The virus can be spread from person to person through direct contact of infectious rashes, scabs or bodily fluids; “respiratory secretions” from prolonged face-to-face or intimate contact; touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or fluids; and from a pregnant mother to her fetus.

The reminder also said that symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that looks like pimples on the face, mouth, chest, hands, feet, genitals or anus. The virus can spread from the time symptoms appear to when the skin fully heals, the CDC guidance said.

Anyone with an unexplained rash or other risk factors for monkeypox should contact their doctor. More information is available on the CDC and New York State Health Department websites.