WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July.

Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson to investigate the possible overdose of two people. On the scene, it was learned that one of the individuals was Madison County Assistant District Attorney Bradley Moses.

During the investigation that followed, a search warrant for Moses’ blood toxicology was executed and on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, a positive result for Fentanyl, Delta-9 Carboxy THC (Marijuana), and Alcohol was reported.

Police say the investigation into the source of the drugs that led to the overdose is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Madison County Criminal Investigations Division at 315-366-2311. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.