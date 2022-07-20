NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York students will not be required to wear masks when school starts this fall, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

The policy, however, may change if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens. To mitigate a potential spike in cases when students return to the classroom, New York State is sending more than 3 million COVID-19 test kits to schools, which will be handed out to families.

In addition to updates regarding COVID-19 protocols, Hochul also provided the latest on monkeypox cases in New York. As of Wednesday, there were 679 cases across the state. New York City had 639 of those cases, per the governor. Over 61,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been provided to the city.