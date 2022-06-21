NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department is trying to locate a stolen vehicle and identify two suspects connected to an ongoing investigation and is asking the public for their help.

The two individuals shown here are allegedly wanted for questioning related to a stolen vehicle and grand larceny investigation.

If you know the two individuals or have any information about the incidents in question, please contact Chief Frankland at Frankland@nymills.com or call the NYM Police non-emergency line at 315-736-6623. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.