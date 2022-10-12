BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection.

According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over the weekend and that the school lost its internet connection.

During the investigation that followed, police determined that three teenagers allegedly entered a classroom via an unsecured window, proceeded to a storage room, and then removed the internet network cables from the server.

Police later located and detained the three teens for questioning, during which they allegedly admitted to breaking into the school.

Due to their ages, the teen’s identities will not be released. They have been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree (Class B misdemeanor)

After being issued appearance tickets returnable to the Oneida County Probation Department, they were then released to their parent(s) or guardian(s).