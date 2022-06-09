VERNON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, June 8th, the New York State Police in Oneida County conducted an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ and found one location to be “non-compliant” with NYS law regarding the sale of alcohol to minors.

According to NYS Police, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans of Vernon was working at the Circle K, 5254 W. Seneca St, Vernon, NY and was found to be in violation or “con-compliant” during the initiative. He has been charged with the following:

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (Misdemeanor)

The following locations were also checked during the initiative and were all in compliance with NYS law.