VERNON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, June 8th, the New York State Police in Oneida County conducted an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ and found one location to be “non-compliant” with NYS law regarding the sale of alcohol to minors.
According to NYS Police, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans of Vernon was working at the Circle K, 5254 W. Seneca St, Vernon, NY and was found to be in violation or “con-compliant” during the initiative. He has been charged with the following:
- Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (Misdemeanor)
The following locations were also checked during the initiative and were all in compliance with NYS law.
- Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363
- Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg, NY 13471
- Fastrac, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Y-Hill Express, 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale, NY 13308
- Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 4835 St Rt 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421
- Foodland, 5343 E. Seneca St, Vernon, NY 13476
- Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Blvd E, Rome, NY 13440