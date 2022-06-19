TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County are trying to locate a stolen motorcycle out of the Town of Ava and are asking for the public for help.

A red 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle was stolen from 6018 W. Ava Road in the Town of Ava.

Registration is as follows: 72DW06 (VIN JH2RC3802MM003637).

There is an “MTOTD” logo sticker on the left side.

If anyone has seen the motorcycle or has any information, please contact Oneida County New York State Police Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000 and reference case number: 10888453.