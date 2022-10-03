(WWLP) – October is audiology awareness month, to encourage people to pay attention to their hearing health this month.

Untreated hearing loss can have a significant impact on quality of life, such as social isolation, depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. A baseline hearing test is recommended for anyone over the age of 50 … and for anyone who has a change in hearing.

Only 16 percent of adults between 20 and 69, and 30 percent of adults over the age of 70 with hearing loss, use hearing aids, according to the national institute on deafness and other communication disorders.

Hearing aids do require in-person support, which is why it’s important to connect with your doctor.