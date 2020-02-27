Off-duty deputy shoots ax-wielding intruder

(WESH) – An off-duty deputy shot a man multiple times as the man broke into her Apopka, Floirda home with an ax Tuesday evening.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. when a man who had been attempting to break into numerous homes used an ax to break through the deputy’s door.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, who was at home with her children and in fear for her life, shot the man multiple times but he still got in.

The deputy struggled with the man and was able to handcuff him, when more deputies arrived to the scene.

