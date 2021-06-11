Officer-involved shooting at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — At about 6pm Thursday evening, Grand Junction police officers responded to a report of a suspect wanted for misdemeanor domestic violence and a protection order violation in the area of Rocket Park, 1827 N. 26th Street.

While contacting the suspect, a fight occurred and the suspect fled in a black Mazda. Two officers were injured in that altercation; one was treated on scene by paramedics and the other was transported to the hospital who has, since then, been released.

Grand Junction Police Department officers located the suspect parked in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse where an officer involved shooting happened.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, and is being treated for his injuries.

The Grand Junction Police Department will be responsible for releasing the names of the involved officers. the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave which is the agency’s policy.