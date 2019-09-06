Officer resigns after bodycam beating

(KPNX) – A Glendale, Arizona police officer has resigned after the department found that he violated policy by violently assaulting a man with a Taser.

Joshua Carroll resigned as the city was preparing to serve him with a notice of intent to terminate.

The department found that Carroll had violated policy after he was seen on body-camera video repeatedly using a Taser on David Dulaney, striking Dulaney on the back of the head with his Taser and forcing Dulaney’s face and body into the hot pavement, even after he started to bleed.

The approximately 17-minute video shows Carroll talking to Dulaney, who explained that he fell asleep in his car while he was waiting for his friend to come home.

Dulaney said he had his windows up because he was “scared” of people. Dulaney had also told Carroll that he had a handicap but did not elaborate.

The pair talked for about two minutes before Dulaney asked if he could go see if his friend was home and began saying he was hot and that he didn’t want to be in the car anymore.

