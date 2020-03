HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — Police say the officer was killed in the shooting in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Kenwood St. Police ask for thoughts and prayers for the department and Officer Scrimshire’s family.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out about the situation in Hot Springs.

Please keep the injured @HotSpringsPD police officer, the officer’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) March 11, 2020

