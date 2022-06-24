UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – State and local officials came together today to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the Olbiston Apartments construction which is a 67-million-dollar project to revitalize and modernize the structure here on Genesee Street into 153 affordable housing units.

“I had a conversation with the mayor a little over two years ago didn’t know the possibilities of getting to the village but we had a lot of help a lot of participation and a lot of heavy lifting from the City of Utica the mayor’s office through the county through the state level through the governor,” said Randy Denton, Executive Director of Liberty Affordable Housing.

Mayor Palmieri explains that this project is important because not only will it restore a 124-year-old historic building and help with the redevelopment of the to address the need for affordable housing in Utica.

“The need is there its just finding the partnerships that we have been very fortunate to have to be able to look at a facility along these lines and invest 67 million dollars to restore a beautiful building and give the quality of life and give the health and happiness that people will enjoy with the bus routes and with the amenities of food and a library and the Stanley and that are in walking distance,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri, City of Utica.

The rehabilitation of the Olbiston Apartments is part of Governor Hochul’s statewide plan to provide affordable housing to New Yorkers through a new $25 billion dollar five-year housing plan.

“We have just plan to do 100,000 units created and preserved around the state and we are just starting our second one and that demand continues throughout the state so we have other projects in construction we have a project we just completed and the mayor has his arms open for us to do more affordable projects as Utica continues to grow,” said Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, NYS Homes and Community Renewal.