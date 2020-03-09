Officials: 412 Fire still burning after evacuations in Beaver, Oklahoma

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma Forestry Service says the “412 Fire” in the panhandle burned more than 29,000 acres.
Fire crews from three states worked over the weekend to put out a fire.
Officials said seven houses and several larger buildings were destroyed by the fire.
Residents in Beaver and Forgan, Okla., were advised to evacuate their homes Saturday, according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas. The wildfire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, rain moved across Oklahoma providing some relief. Very light rain over the 412 Fire in Beaver County assisted firefighters as mop-up and patrol efforts continued.
