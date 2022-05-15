CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, Massachusetts State Police and the Chicopee Fire Department were called to a bomb threat around 6:08 p.m. at a Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, businesses were evacuated for preventive measures. After the building was safe to reenter, all businesses continued ordinary operations.

The bomb threat was from was from an automated call, according to Chicopee Police Department spokeswoman, Donna Liszka.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

