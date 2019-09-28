Officials ID woman, 18, killed in Freetown highway crash

by: Shaun Towne WPRI

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials continue to investigate a crash on Route 140 in Freetown that claimed the life of a North Dartmouth woman Thursday morning.

The woman was identified Friday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as 18-year-old Savannah Gonsalves.

Massachusetts State Police said Gonsalves was heading northbound just after 8 a.m. when she apparently lost control of her SUV, which went through the median and rolled across the southbound side of the highway before coming to a stop in the breakdown lane.

Gonsalves was ejected from the vehicle, according to police, and pronounced dead at the scene.

