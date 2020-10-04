Officials remove explosives from Massachusetts home

MONTEREY, MA (NEWS10) — State officials executed a search warrant on a home on West Street in Monterey on Friday focused on the illegal manufacturing and sale of homemade M Class explosive devices.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Monterey Police executed the warrant.

The State Police Bomb Squad and State Police fire investigators reportedly secured dozens of completed destructive devices and explosive components. The State Police Bomb Squad took and safely countercharged the devices and explosive powders in a secure location.

Authorities said they will summons a Monterey man to court to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacturing, and sale of explosive devices. Investigators said they do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at large and the State Police investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant including:

Monterey Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments,

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit

State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

State Police Crime Scene Services

State Police Joint Terrorism Task Force

State Fire Marshal’s Office

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Connecticut State Police

HazMat technicians from the Joint Hazard Incident Response Team (JHIRT)

The Special Operations Unit of the Department of Fire Services (DFS)

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection



The investigation reportedly began when a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity. Public safety officials said they appreciate their coming forward. There have reportedly been several such incidents in the state this year of people making their own explosives.

If anyone is aware of someone making explosives, please contact the local police department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-8682-922.