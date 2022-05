SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City and police officials will meet to announce enhanced public safety patrols in Forest Park.

The enhanced patrols began Sunday, continuing a multi-year partnership between the city, police, and the Sheriff’s department.

Now through November 30, sheriff’s department officers will patrol the park in shifts from 8 each morning to 10 each evening.

New this year, the Mounted Patrol Unit of Horses and Emotional Support Division of Therapy Dogs will join the patrols.