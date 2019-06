HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, “a deer in headlights” became more than just an expression. A State Police trooper rescued a fawn on the highway in the morning.

The fawn was in the left lane of the highway on I-91 in Holyoke. Trooper Nicholas Germain saved the fawn and released it nearby.

This is the second fawn rescued this week. On Monday, a Bernardston Police officer found a malnourished fawn while at a home and took it to a rehabilitation center.