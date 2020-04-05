1  of  3
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19 Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Watch Live
President Trump, White House task force hold Sunday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio man builds “lumber jacked gym” after his gym closes due to COVID-19 shutdown

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Jackson County man was stuck after his gym closed due to Ohio’s stay at home order in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So Zachary Skidmore took out his chainsaw and made what he’s calling a “lumber jacked gym.”

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Skidmore gets in a pretty full workout, showing of different exercise equipment like a leg press, a shoulder press, dumbbells, and a treadmill, all made out of wood.

Skidmore posted that it took about 60 hours over the course of two weeks to build all of the equipment.

“I managed to satisfy my hunger to work out. I hope you enjoy!” Skidmore wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories