Ohio Sheriff looking for owner of emaciated dog

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Thursday the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens found a Pitbull/Lab mix sitting on the side of the road in the 2600 block of Hamilton Middletown Rd. in St. Clair Twp. (Photo: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said Thursday the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens found a Pitbull/Lab mix sitting on the side of the road in the 2600 block of Hamilton Middletown Rd. in St. Clair Twp.

The dog is severely emaciated and dehydrated and is now under the care of a veterinarian. The dog had no chip, tags, or collar when found. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have information on this case to please contact Butler County Dog Warden Jamie Hearihly at 513-887-7297 Ext. 6.

“We ask anyone who may recognize this canine to come forward. We will work diligently to seek who is responsible for this abuse and hold them accountable,” said Sheriff Jones.