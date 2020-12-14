Ohio woman receives birthday card from late mother 5 years later

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman in Youngstown, Ohio received a delayed birthday card in the mail from her mother who passed away.

“The date stamp on the envelope, it says June 20, 2015,” Katrina Jones said.

An undelivered letter from 2015 finally made it to the right address.

“To what do I owe this honor?” Jones asked.

Jones checked the mail on her lunch break one day when she received the biggest surprise.

“The return address is from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and I said that’s my mother’s handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018,” Jones said.

Inside the envelope, a birthday card and a note with a Bible verse.

“I know the thoughts I have towards you sayeth the Lord. Thoughts of peace and not of evil,” Jones read.

You might think this sounds like a scene out of the movie “P.S. I Love You,” but Jones says it feels like a gift from God.

“I do remember many years ago and I think I’m safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, ‘Hey, did you get a card from me?’” Jones said.

Jones said they eventually forgot about the card — until it showed up, five years later.

“Someone told me at work it wasn’t meant for you to receive it back then, it was meant for me to receive now.” Jones said.