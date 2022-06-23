(WWLP) – Increasing recession fears continue to put downward pressure on crude oil prices, which is ultimately leading to lower gas prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price of gas for the commonwealth has dropped by 6 cents since last week’s record-breaking average of $5. The current average stands at $4.97 per gallon here in Massachusetts. Hampden and Franklin counties both have the lowest gas prices in the state according to the AAA gas prices map.

