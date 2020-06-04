Oil spill settlement money to aid in loon restoration

FILE – In this July 2007 file photo, a loon with a chick on its back makes its way across Pierce Pond near North New Portland, Maine. Generations have passed since common loons could be seen throughout Massachusetts. But a Maine-based conservation group is out to change that with a plan to transplant loon chicks […]

HADLEY, Mass. (AP) – Federal and state environmental agencies are spending more than $8 million from a legal settlement to help restore the common loon to some areas of Massachusetts, and to support existing loon populations across New England and New York.

The plan announced Wednesday calls for the release of 45 to 60 common loon chicks from Maine and New York to historic Massachusetts breeding sites. Another portion of the settlement will be used to increase survival of nesting loons at breeding sites in the Northeast.

The money comes from a settlement with Bouchard Transportation, which spilled 98,000 gallons of oil into Buzzards Bay in 2003.