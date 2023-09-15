LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you look around the Lake George area and squint, you might see some leaves starting to turn for the fall. In the village, that means it’s time for the return of an annual Oktoberfest celebration – and every year, it’s double trouble.

The 12th Annual Lake George Village Oktoberfest unleashes a flurry of dance, drink, and good tidings on Canada Street on Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 6-8. Canada Street will be blocked off in the village to create a Bavarian-style street fair featuring games, vendors and plenty of polka music.

“The Oktoberfests initiated by the Adirondack Pub & Brewery team have boosted the economic well-being of the region by attracting more overnight bookings and increasing visitor spending each year in October,” said Gina Mintzer from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Most notably, these events have acted as catalysts, fostering the growth and prosperity of other local gatherings while also contributing significantly to community charities through substantial fundraising efforts.”

Authentic German food and beer take center-stage at the street fair. Visitors can feast on giant pretzels, wiener schnitzel, sausage samplers, and Oktoberfest beer. Different bands perform by the day, with the most traditional music on Sunday. Festivities run from 5-19 p.m. on Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with free admission for all.

If you come for Oktoberfest, you may leave wanting more. If you do, good news: The following weekend, a second dose of Oktoberfest fun comes around. The annual Oktoberfest Charity Block Party comes to Adirondack Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 14, closing down Sewell Street off Canada Street for an afternoon of fun.

For $55 advance admission or $60 day-of, visitors get in for an Oktoberfest dinner, complimentary 5-ounce stein, unlimited beer sampling, and games and contests. The festivities benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.

“Our Oktoberfest is inspired by the traditions of Bavaria, but we really like to add a local emphasis to the event,” said Adirondack Brewery Owner John Carr. “This Oktoberfest benefits a non-profit every year that makes a difference in the lives of people in our community.”