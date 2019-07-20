Older dogs live out final years in loving home

ANGOR, Me. (WSET/CNN) – Thanks to a Maine woman, many older dogs will now be living out their final years in the comfort of a loving home.

According to WMTW, Laurie Dorr of North Yarmouth recently opened what she calls ‘Finally Home,’ a rescue and retirement home for senior dogs.

Dorr understands and accepts the wistful reality that most of her ‘seniors’ have come here to finish out what’s left of their lives.

“I feel good that they’re going to have a good life here even though it may be short,” said Dorr.

Dorr opened ‘Finally Home’ in 2019. Now, it’s a mix of her own longtime pets with other older dogs she’s adopted from shelters as far away as Mississippi.

“I mean, I consider these my dogs now,” said Dorr. “I’m adopting them all, I’m not fostering them.”

She hopes to house as many as 15 senior dogs.

Dorr’s five-acre home provides the space, her line of work provides the time and her passion for these aging animals gives her the enthusiasm she has to give them the attention they need.

“it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Dorr. “You have to show the dogs that no one here is going to hurt them. You know that it’s a safe place that this is their home now.”

Registered with the state and a recognized non-profit, Dorr hopes that will encourage public donations.

Local pet shops have already donated food and other supplies and any funding she receives will go straight to the care of the dogs.

“It’s the vet’s costs that I think I’m really trying to build a little fund for, the vet costs,” said Dorr.

The dogs seem to be adapting to their new surroundings.

Dorr knows, emotionally, exactly what she’s getting in to but the chance to give some stray or abandoned older dog a happy and healthy ‘final home’ is worth whatever length of attachment.

“You know, I’ll know the last, however long they spent here was good, so that will make me feel better,” said Dorr.