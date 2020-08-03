Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute

(WHTM) — Retired Maj. Bill White, the oldest living Marine, has seen a few things throughout his years — all 105 of them.

Family and friends celebrated his 105th birthday Friday with a drive-by birthday salute.

The centenarian said celebrating another year “feels just as good as it did at 104.”

White spent 30 years in the Marine Corps and was awarded a Purple Heart for the injury that took him out of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said his daughter, Mary Huston. “It does get to you that there are so many people that love him and appreciate him for his service.”

In February, White went viral on social media when he wished for people to send him Valentine’s Day cards. He received over 300,000 of them.

While celebrating his 105th birthday this year, he said he had one goal in mind: “Right now, I’m trying for 106.”