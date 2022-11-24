ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The oldest Thanksgiving high school football rivalry in western Massachusetts continued this year as the Athol Bears took on the Mahar Senators. 22News was there as the game got started at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School at 10 a.m.

Athol resident Charlie Winters cited the Thanksgiving game’s long history as a motivation for coming to watch, along with a personal connection to the match-up. “I’m kind of rooting for both teams. I have a nephew who plays on the Mahar team and I played on Athol years ago, many games. So, kind of mixed emotions about who’s winning, but I just hope they enjoy the game and everybody comes out healthy.”

This high school rivalry dates back to the 19th century when the schools first played in 1894.

Mahar came out on top this year, claiming the win over Athol 12 to nothing.