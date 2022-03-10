BOSTON (WWLP) – The Ollie’s Law Coalition rallied at the Boston State House to inquire about the omission of the pet daycare industry and meet with legislators.

Ollie’s Law Coalition was started after Amy Baxter’s labradoodle, Ollie died from being left unattended and attacked by five dogs at a pet daycare facility in October 2020. The dog daycare had closed after the mauling had taken place. March 10 would have marked Ollie’s second birthday.

Baxter said, “I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do everything I possibly could to make sure that this didn’t happen to another dog.”

The incident inspired House Bill 305 enacted by a representative of East Longmeadow Brian Ashe to help regulate pet daycare facilities to standardize animal health and staff but didn’t pass. The bill had been heard in July 2021 and was sent to study in January.

Jeremy Cohen of Boston Dog Lawyers expressed a trend amongst dogs and cats that become injured and killed in boarding facilities. “We are now seeing one every 14 days,” he said.

As the mauling persists in pet daycare industries, Baxter said, “the State House is just as much to blame as the kennel owners.”

Jacob Oliveira, State Representative expressed how he will get a bill voted and inclined in a legislative session. “I promise you it will happen because tragedies that have happened to Ollie, should never happen in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” he said.

Other bills similar to Ollie’s law are being processed to initiate the protection of animals and control boarding facilities.