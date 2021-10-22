On ‘Dateline’: Mysterious murder of aspiring singer Egypt Covington

(NBC News) – Tonight, on an all-new “Dateline,” after 27-year-old Egypt Covington is found murdered in her home, investigators in Michigan quickly identify a person of interest, but years pass without an arrest.

Friday’s all-new “Dateline” examines the search for answers in this aspiring singer’s death and features Andrea Canning’s exclusive interviews with Egypt’s friends, as well as never-before-heard audio from the family’s private investigator.

Here is a preview of Canning’s report:

As investigators would learn, the circle of people who knew and loved Egypt was enormous.

LESLEY DIXON: She just was bigger than life. So many people loved her. She had a ton of best friends, she had a ton of acquaintances.

It was her brother D’wayne who got Egypt into bartending. The siblings worked alongside each other.

ANDREA CANNING: So, you two were side by side.

D’WAYNE TURNER: We were.

ANDREA CANNING: Behind the bar…

D’WAYNE TURNER: Side by side.

ANDREA CANNING: I love that.

D’WAYNE TURNER: Yeah. It was pretty cool. It was, it was fun. We’d have our little routines that we would do. We’d have some, like…

ANDREA CANNING: Oh, like what?

D’WAYNE TURNER: Light shows, turn down the lights, have flaming bottles of liquor.

ANDREA CANNING: Wow.

She was great behind the bar, but Egypt had bigger plans, craft beer is a booming industry in Michigan, and Egypt landed a job with a distributor as a beer sales rep.

D’WAYNE TURNER: It was all coming together. she was taking off with the distribution. This was gonna be her career, alongside with trying to get into the music business.

Egypt’s talent and her gusto for life drew a lot of people to her. And that can sometimes make a murder investigation quite complicated.

D’WAYNE TURNER: Who is it? Could it have been somebody that was infatuated with her at the bar and followed her? It, it could’ve been anything. Is it a friend? Is it a family member? Who knows?

