On new ‘Dateline: What Happened to the Children?’ brother of missing Idaho children talks to Keith Morrison

(NBC) — Tonight on NBC4, a two-hour “Dateline” reveals new details surrounding the mysterious disappearance of two Idaho children.

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, was charged in February with felony desertion of children and three misdemeanors related to her missing children and is currently being held on a $1 million bond. Earlier this year, “Dateline” reported on this case, confronting Vallow and her husband in Hawaii.

Tonight, in his first network TV interview, Colby Ryan, the brother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, speaks to “Dateline” about the disappearance of his two siblings and the charges their mother faces for refusing to tell authorities where they are.

“It hurts so much. And on top of that, we have a million questions,” explains Colby to NBC News’ Keith Morrison. “So you can’t call your own mom, you can’t go to your house or her house and see your siblings. You’re just out in the cold.”

He also tells Morrison, “Like, how do you not produce the kids? That’s the whole reason you’re in jail in the first place right now.”

This new episode, “What Happened to the Children?,” features new information about the case, including never-before-seen texts sent by Vallow’s late husband Charles and exclusive interviews with her niece, Melani Pawlowski. Viewers will also hear from Angela Stone, a former member of a social group led by Vallow and her current husband Chad Daybell.

Here’s a preview from Morrison’s report (edited for clarity):

Her name is Lori Vallow Daybell, the most notorious mom in America. She’s been hauled half-way around the world, in handcuffs, to face the charges against her.

And so many questions …

REPORTER: Welcome back Lori, where are your kids?

Including “THE” question, ‘Where are her children?’ They have not been seen in months.

Lori isn’t talking, but now the people closest to her — are.

MELANI: I know truth about them and facts. Absolutely, I wanna say something!

KEITH: Yeah, Lori’s kinda become public enemy number one!

MEL: Yeah!

KEITH: Does it even seem like your mom?

COLBY: No my mom loves us. Always did. Always took care of us. I swear she would die for us!

