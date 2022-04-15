BOSTON (WWLP) – It has been exactly nine years since three people were killed and more than 260 wounded at the Boston Marathon.

On April 15, 2013, the City of Boston came under attack, when terrorists planted two-homemade bombs near the finish line of the marathon.

The incident was witnessed by thousands, those who were passing by helped the wounded, and many lives were changed forever.

Friday, the city of Boston will celebrate “One Boston Day” to honor the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston back on April 15, 2013.