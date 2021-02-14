One dead after car crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday the Massachusetts State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound in Tewksbury according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The crash which resulted in a fatality happened at 12:38 a.m on Route 495 southbound, north of Exit 38.

The police located a 2007 Mercury Mariner rolled over and the driver an adult male from Maine, was taken by EMS to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released at this time.

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating excessive speed as a potential contributing factor to the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver, who was ejected, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Tewksbury Fire Department, the Tewksbury Police Department, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, were also present at the incident.

Both the left and middle travel lanes at the crash site were closed for approximately two hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation.