One dead after fatal crash on Route 290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police reported a fatal car crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police David Procopio, the police arrived at around 4:37 p.m. for a serious single-car crash on Route 290 westbound in Worcester.

The investigation so far indicates that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound when it suddenly accelerated in the area of Exit 19.

The vehicle then struck the median barrier, and veered right and struck a right-side jersey barrier.

The driver a 54-year-old Hudson man was the only occupant of the car and died right after the crash.

Before the crash, an officer was attempting to catch up to the Nissan after other drivers on Route 290 reported the 54-year-old had been driving erratically.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Multiple lanes were closed for around one to two hours after the crash.

The Worcester Fire Department and EMS were also present at the incident.

No other injuries have been reported.