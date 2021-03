CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed after a multi-car crash on Route 93, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

The police arrived around 10:30 p.m. at Route 93 southbound in the area of Exit 2B.

The crash resulted in the death of one man believed to be around 17-years-old, multiple other victims also suffered minor injuries.

The Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the facts and circumstances of the crash.