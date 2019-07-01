One dog dead, two dogs injured after attack in Chicopee park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dogs were injured and another died after it was stabbed in Chicopee Saturday in an attempt to stop it from attacking the others.

According to Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, officers were called to Lincoln Grove Park at 9:20 p.m. for a report of an animal that had been stabbed.

Wilk said when officers got to the area they found a man with bloody arms holding two dogs, who were injured and had puncture wounds. Police also found a dead pit-bull in the area.

After an investigation, Wilk said officers learned that the pit-bull had a history with one of the other dogs and had attacked it a few weeks prior. On Saturday, the pit-bull broke through a cardboard slot in a window where it lived, and charged at the two dogs.

Wilk said the owner of the two dogs yelled at the pit-bull, trying to get his dogs away and shield them, but the pit-bull attacked them. The man tried to kick and push the pit-bull away, but it continued to bite and attack the other dogs.

In an attempt to protect himself and his dogs, Wilk said the man got a pocket knife and stabbed the pit-bull. It then stopped attacking the dogs and ran away. When the owner of the pit-bull arrived, Wilk said they confirmed it had previously attacked the dogs.

The injured dogs were taken to an animal hospital for treatment, and TJ O’Connor helped the owner of the pit-bull.

The investigation is closed at this time, according to Wilk, because the man was protecting himself and his dogs.