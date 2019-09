WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is left injured after a single-car-crash in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

Westfield Police Sgt. Michael Chechile told 22News around 4:40 p.m., the crash took place on the Great Brook Bridge near Little River Road.

Chechile said the driver of one car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Great Brook Bridge was shut down while crews worked on cleaning up the area.

Westfield police are still looking into what caused the accident.