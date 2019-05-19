One injured after shooting on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was shot late Saturday night in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 800 block of Main Street around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to be okay.

The Springfield major crimes unit is looking into what led up to that shooting but believe it was not a random act.

